SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Captain Shreve Gators scored the final fourteen points of the ballgame, in a 27-14 win against Calvary on Thursday night to move to 2-0 on the young season.

Jayden Edwards’ two second half rushing touchdowns proved to be the difference in the Gator victory.

The Gators face 3A power Union Parish next week. Calvary falls to 1-1 and will square off against another district 1-5A foe in Byrd in week three.