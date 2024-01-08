SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Captain Shreve has named Jeremy Wilburn as the new head coach to lead the Gators’ football program.

This hiring decision by Captain Shreve principal Bryant Sepulvado comes nearly a month after former head coach Adam Kirby stepped down. Kirby has since been named head coach of Magnolia High School in Arkansas.

Wilburn spent the last three seasons with the Raiders serving as Huntington’s offensive coordinator. Prior to that, he coached under Bo Meeks at Airline High School.

Wilburn played free safety at Northwestern State in 2004-05 and played for C.E. Byrd under center as the quarterback. In 2002, he helped the Yellow Jackets earn their first state quarterfinal berth since 1958.

KTAL has been able to confirm The Advocate’s report of the head coaching news.