SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Captain Shreve is now 1-0 in district play after a long-awaited victory over Byrd in the backyard brawl between these two rivals Thursday night.

The Gators got on the board first with a touchdown, but Byrd would tie it up 7-7. By the second quarter, it was still tied 14-14 until a Captain Shreve field goal to make it 17-14 at the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, the Gators would get another field goal to lead 20-14 before the Yellowjackets would come back. Byrd’s Malachi Johnson had two long touchdown runs to put the Yellowjackets in the lead 28-20.

Captain Shreve responded with Brodie Savage connecting with Keaton Flowers for a touchdown to make it a one-point game 28-27. Jamarlon Otis scored the game-winning touchdown, that would seal the deal for the Gators, 35-27.

Byrd is now 0-1 in district play, with a 0-4 overall record. The Yellowjackets will look to get their first win under their belt next Thursday, September 28th against the Benton Tigers. While Captain Shreve will travel to Bossier City to take on the Parkway Panthers.