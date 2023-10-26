SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Captain Shreve Gators clinched at least a share of the 5A District One championship with a 65-33 victory over Benton Thursday night at Jerry Burton Stadium.

The Gators played a dominant 2nd half, leading just 30-26 at the break, the Gators defense locked down Jeff King and the Benton offense and Quortni Beaner and Jamarlon Otis led the Captain Shreve offense to 35 2nd half points.

The Gators set the school record for points in a game with 65, breaking the record set earlier this month in a 60-35 victory over Airline.

Captain Shreve (8-1, 6-0) wraps up the regular season when they travel to Haughton next Friday night.

Benton (4-5, 3-3) plays host to Parkway to end the regular season.