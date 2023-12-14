SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Calvary junior Kolby Thomas had a young athlete’s dream come true in the Cavaliers’ state championship victory over St. Charles. The wide receiver caught the game-winning touchdown with just 18-seconds remaining in the game.

“To be in that moment and score that touchdown,” said Thomas. “I just had to let it all out.”

The Cavaliers trailed the entire game, but that didn’t shake the trust and determination of the Calvary offense.

“The DB was lined in inside shade so I knew I had to fake out a little bit,” explained Thomas. “I got him outside and then went back in. My quarterback threw me a 50-50 ball, so I went up there and got it. Our team went crazy.”

“When we got him singled up on that one guy, we knew we were going to win that because he’s good,” said Calvary head coach Rodney Guin. “That’s a moment I know he’ll never forget.”

The magnitude of the play still hasn’t sunk in for Thomas. His 20-yard score was a big reason Calvary secured it’s fourth title in program history.

“I’ve been on cloud nine,” Thomas said. “It’s like I can’t even believe it’s real half of the time. It’s still setting in.”

Despite finishing the season with over 800-yards and 11 touchdowns, Thomas still doesn’t have any scholarship offers. The junior hopes that coming up with the biggest catch at the most important moment of the season opens some eyes.

“They’re getting a high motor quick slot receiver that nobody can cover,” is how Thomas describes himself to coaches who are thinking of recruiting him.

“He’s a Trent Taylor,” added Coach Guin. “That’s the mold he’s going to fit for a lot of people.”

Thomas is now eligible for the Marketplace Chevy Athlete of the Year Award, which comes with a $2,500 scholarship. The Athlete of the Year Banquet will take place in May 2024.