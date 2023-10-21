SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Calvary dominated D’Arbonne Woods in a 35-0 victory. This win keeps the Cavaliers at the top of District 1-2A standings.

Calvary head coach Rodney Guin says playing a game against a good team like the Timberwolves this late in the season is what his players need. Guin feels this becomes especially significant with playoffs on the horizon.

“We played well,” Coach Guin said. “It was the kind of game we thought it was going to be. They controlled the ball a lot, so we didn’t get the ball very much. When we had the ball, we played well. Defense pitched a shutout, and we had great special teams play tonight. We’re going to continue to work. Those games, 11-15, are the ones that count. We’re going to get to work next week for Lakeside.”

“We like these types of games because it keeps us in shape,” said running back James Simon. “It keeps us fighting hard. It doesn’t let us get off our main goal which is state. The more we play and have games like this, it fits us more to go to the Dome.”

Simon had a standout performance with four touchdowns on the night. He is expected to step up as a leader and playmaker for the Cavaliers in future matchups.

“It felt great, you know,” Simon said. “We knew coming into this, [D’Arbonne Woods] was an undefeated team. We beat them by a lot last year, and we knew the game plan. We just cut it all up. We had to put our foot on the gas, no breaks at all. We came to play.”

“Great performance,” added Guin. “[Simon] hasn’t carried the ball a whole bunch this year. We’ve rested him a bunch and getting near the end of the year, he’s got to start carrying the load. It was a great night for him.”

Calvary (8-0, 3-0) will travel to Lakeside (3-5, 0-3) on Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m.

D’Arbonne Woods (6-1, 2-1) will play host to Green Oaks (1-6, 0-2) on Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m.