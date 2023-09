SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Abram Wardell and the Calvary offense was both efficient and explosive in Thursday’s 61-27 win over Captain Shreve at Independence Stadium.

James Simon threw a devastating stiff arm on his way to the end zone in the 2nd quarter to blow this game open, giving the Cavaliers a three touchdown lead.

Calvary (2-0) takes on Byrd (0-2) next Thursday night while Captain Shreve (1-1) plays host to Union Parish (0-1) on Friday night.