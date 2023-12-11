NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Calvary Cavaliers (14-0) pulled off a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback against St. Charles (13-1) in the Division III (Select) State Championship with a 34-28 victory to claim the state title.

St. Charles got things started first and managed to keep themselves ahead of Calvary until the last minute of the game.

“We needed a chance,” said Cavaliers’ head coach Rodney Guin. “We weren’t going to set up for a field goal; we were going to go for a touchdown. [St. Charles] already blocked an extra point, so it was score or get beaten for us.”

With less than a minute remaining, the Calvary defense made a fourth down stop that led to the game-winning 20-yard touchdown pass from Abram Wardell to Kolby Thomas.

“Great players make big plays at the end of the game,” explained Coach Guin when reflecting on the game-winner.

“I just trusted that my guys would get open,” said junior quarterback Abram Wardell. “We have the best skill position core in the state, and my offensive line was giving me four seconds every play. I just trusted our team to win that game.”

Calvary junior running back James Simon racked up 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns to be named the outstanding player of the game.

This is the Cavaliers’ fourth state championship and the first undefeated team in program history.