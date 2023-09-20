SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Calvary Cavaliers have one of the most explosive offenses in the state of Louisiana. They have Division-1 athletes all over the field, and the catalyst for that success comes under center from quarterback Abram Wardell.

Wardell describes himself to college coaches as, “Ultra-competitive, always trying to win.” He wants to win no matter what, and his preparation matches that desire.

Calvary head coach, Rodney Guin, described Wardell’s work ethic, saying, “He works very hard, he knows what we do to perfection, and he just plays mistake free all the time.”

The quarterback is having major success on the field, with the Cavaliers averaging 50 points per game and they’re off to a 3-0 start, but he gives the bulk of the credit to the guys around him.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence, being out here with them every day in the offseason seeing how they work and working with them is definitely building up a confidence,” added Wardell.

Guin praised, “He’s such a good kid, so respectful, not just to the coaches, teachers, teammates, everybody, everybody likes him.”

The individual goals for Wardell are vast, he wants to play college and maybe professional football someday. However, right now he’s extremely focused on one thing and one thing only, winning a state championship.

“It’s very important, that’s make or break for our season,” said Wardell. He thinks if the Cavaliers want to get to the Superdome and hoist the championship trophy, they have to come together as an entire team. “We just got to play as a team, we can’t get too caught up in individual success and just play as a unit,” explained the athlete.



Last week, Wardell passed for 364 yards and finished with 5-total touchdowns while playing just the first half. That performance is what led him to being named this week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week. He described being named player of the week, saying, “It definitely feels good, I’m completely blessed.”

Wardell is now eligible for the Marketplace Chevy Athlete of the Year Award, which comes with a $2,500 scholarship. The Athlete of the Year Banquet will take place in May 2024.