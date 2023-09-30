SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Calvary Cavaliers (2A) remain undefeated after a big 32-22 victory over the Westgate Tigers (4A) in a non-district matchup on Friday night.

Only field goals were put up in the first quarter, keeping it tied 3-3 until the Cavaliers got things rolling. Junior athlete Julius Moss broke free for a 45-yard touchdown that gave Calvary the lead they’d keep the rest of the game.

The Cavaliers’ offense has been averaging over 40 points per game, while their defense has held opponents to 16.5 points per game on average.

“We don’t like to look ahead, but we looked ahead for this one,” said Moss. “This was a big time win for us. I think this tells everybody in the state that Calvary is something.”

“We won’t play a better team in our playoff bracket. I know we won’t,” said Calvary head coach Rodney Guin. “It’s a great tune up for us. We got through this stretch without anybody getting banged up and hurt. We’re going to enjoy this one for a few days.”

Moss had a big night scoring in all three phases with the first touchdown of the night, a long kickoff return, and a 90-yard Pick 6.

“We were in a dog fight. Shoutout to that team, Westgate. That’s a game that we really needed. I told everybody that we were going to have to fight,” said Moss, “I mean big time players make big time plays. That’s just it. My team needed it, and I stepped up.”

The Cavaliers (5-0) play host to North Caddo (1-4) next Friday at Jerry Barker Stadium.