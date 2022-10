VIVAN, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Calvary Cavs still have not lost a district game since 2012, with a 56-26 victory over North Caddo.

The Cavaliers improve to 4-2 and 1-0 in district play. The Titans fall to 4-2 and 0-1 in district play.

Calvary will host Green Oaks next week. North Caddo will travel to Lakeside.