SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Rodney Guin and the Calvary Cavaliers have a chance to make history in New Orleans this weekend.

After 41 years of coaching Guin will get the chance to coach in the Superdome for the first time in his career. Something many coaches go their entire career without getting to experience.

“I think everybody in the profession, that’s their goal to at least once get to go down there and coach. It’s hard, a lot of great coaches never get to go,” said Guin. “We’re blessed and we’re grateful and we’re going to enjoy the week.”

The Calvary Football program has won three state titles in its 20 years of existence, the last one was just three seasons ago. This years team has a chance to do something no other Calvary team has accomplished, winning a state championship with an unblemished record.

“To the school it would be huge, like I said there’s been a bunch of good teams here and to be the one to be able to do that, I think it’s huge for these kids,” said Guin. “It’s something they’ll always remember and it will put them up there with the best Calvary teams ever.”

The Cavaliers look to win state title number four against No. 1 seed St. Charles on Saturday in New Orleans, kickoff is set for 3:30pm.