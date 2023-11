SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Several area teams advanced in the high school football playoffs.

Louisiana Scores Mandeville 56 Iowa 45 Many 0 Parkview Baptist 28 Airline 50 North Desoto 21 St. James 40 Calvary 49 Welsh 34 Jeanerette 6 Homer 20 St. Mary’s 0 Logansport 42 Haynesville 36 Kentwood 48 Ouachita Christian 56 Texas Scores Lancaster 27 Lovejoy 43 Aubrey 21 Pleasant Grove 31 Longview 24 Texas High 21 Gilmer 34 Carthage 34 West Rusk 16 Timpson 68 Tenaha 14 Daingerfield 48 Honey Grove 7 Lovelady 50 Arkansas Scores Harding Academy 42 Bismark 13 Ashdown 14 Prescott 42 Oklahoma Scores Idabel 7 Millwood 34

Next Week’s Matchups

Louisiana (Semifinals) – Mandeville at Ruston, Opelousas at North Desoto, Haynesville at Logansport, Newman at Calvary

Texas (Quarterfinals) – Carthage vs Gilmer in Tyler, Daingerfield vs Newton, Timpson vs Garrison

Arkansas (Semifinals) – Mansfield vs Prescott