BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Byrd Yellow Jackets returned to their winning ways with a 39-14 win over Parkway.

The Yellow Jackets are now 5-2 overall and 2-2 in district 1-5A. The Panthers fall to 6-1 and 3-1 in league play.

Next week Byrd faces Airline. Parkway will take on Natchitoches Central.