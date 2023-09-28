SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Byrd Yellowjackets picked up it’s first win of the season after lighting up the scoreboard in a big 61-35 victory over Benton on Thursday night at Independence Stadium.

After four straight losses to start the season, Byrd came into the District 1-5A matchup against Benton ready to get things going in the right direction and that’s exactly what they did. The Byrd offense showed off a little big play ability, scoring more than 60 points for the first time in more than a decade.

“When our offense executes, we can put up points. When we’re running the ball well it opens up the passing game,” said Byrd head coach Stacey Ballew, “When we do things right, we can score a lot of points.”

The last time the Yellowjackets put up 60 points was in 2011.

Byrd (1-4) travels to Haughton (2-2) to take on the Buccaneers next Friday.

Benton (1-4) will play host to Natchitoches Central (2-2) at home next Friday.

Andy Boone and the Lakeview Gators had their three game win streak snapped with a 44-38 loss to Delta Charter Thursday night.

Six turnovers and 28 penalties did the Gators in.

Lakeview (3-2) travels to Winnfield (1-3) next Friday night.