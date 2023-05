SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The C.E. Byrd baseball program is sending five members of the senior class to the college level. All five players and where they signed can be found below.

ATHLETE SCHOOL Dawson Meeks South Arkansas Community College Walker Fox East Texas Baptist University Kadarien “KD” Harris Huston-Tillotson University Kaleb Smith South Arkansas Community College Hayden Hoffpauir Hillsdale College