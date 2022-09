HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Aeron Burrell’s 50-yard field goal with two seconds remaining lifted Parkway over Haughton 17-14 in the third Brotherton Bowl.

Parkway improves to 4-0 and 1-0 in district play. Haughton falls to 2-2 and 0-1 in league play.

The Panthers will face Captain Shreve next week. The Buccaneers will host Southwood.