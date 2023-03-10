LAKE CHARLES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the second time in four seasons, the Bossier Bearkats are bringing a state championship trophy back to Bearkat Drive.

Bossier defeated Carroll 42-33 to win the Division II Non-Select state title as the four-seed, taking down top-seeded Wossman and the 3-seeded Bulldogs on their way to the championship.

The win gives the Bossier senior class its second state championship ring after winning as freshman in 2020. First-year Head Coach Justin Collins will get a state title ring in his first season at the helm of the program.

Point Guard Lakavin Thomas’ 13 point, 9 rebound performance earned him Most Outstanding Player honors. Tahj Roots led the Bearkats in scoring with 14 points.

Bossier led 33-32 with less than a minute remaining, outscoring Carroll 9-1 over the last 56 seconds to bring home the program’s fourth state championship trophy.