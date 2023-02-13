SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Bossier Bearkats and Loyola Prep Flyers are each headed to the LHSAA Soccer semi-finals.

Bossier scored four second half goals, two of which came on penalty kicks to win a home quarterfinal game for the first time in program history, defeating Belaire 5-1.

Loyola used a strong defensive second half, not allowing a single shot on goal to McGehee in a 2-0 victory.

Full scores from the Quarterfinal round can be found below. Area teams are listed in bold. Seeds are in parenthesis. Semi-final matchups are in italics. To view each full bracket click on the classification.

(6) Dutchtown at (3) Captain Shreve: Tuesday at 6:00.

No area teams remaining.

(1) St. Thomas More 8, (8) Parkway 0

(4) Caddo Magnet 5, (5) Ben Franklin 3: Caddo Magnet will travel to (1) St. Thomas More in semi-finals.

No area teams remaining.

No area teams remaining.

(2) Bossier 5, (10) Belaire 1: Bossier will host (3) St. Louis Catholic in semi-finals.

(1) Loyola Prep 2, (8) McGehee 0: Loyola will host (4) Episcopal in semi-finals.

No area teams remaining.

The 2023 LHSAA Soccer State Championships will be held from February 22nd-25th at Southeastern Louisiana University.