BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A blocked field goal returned for a touchdown by Ray Mayweather sparked a 25-13 Parkway win over Captain Shreve on Friday.

The Panthers move to 5-0 and 2-0 in District 1-5A play. Captain Shreve falls to 3-2 and 0-2 in league play.

Parkway faces Southwood next week. The Gators play Airline on Thursday.