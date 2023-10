SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Northwood Falcons (4-4, 4-1) scored 21 unanswered points in the 2nd half to pull away from BTW (3-5, 1-4) in Thursday’s 35-8 win at Jerry Burton Stadium.

Northwood travels to Woodlawn to take on the Knights in the 2nd game of a double header at Independence Stadium on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15pm.

BTW will host Minden next Friday night.