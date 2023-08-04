SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Since taking over the Benton program in 2013, Reynolds Moore and the tigers have won nearly 70% of their games.

Moore and his coaching staff will be tested this season as Benton graduated the bulk of the production from last year. The Benton Tigers are coming off an 8-4 season and they had an explosive offense, in fact they averaged more than 46 points per game.

The Tigers have to replace the bulk of that production including at the quarterback position. Record setting quarterback, Gray Walters, is lost to graduation so in steps former wide receiver Jeffrey King.

“Jeffrey has the best arm of anybody I’ve ever coached,” said Reynolds Moore, head coach. “He’s got a hose man, he can turn it loose. College coaches have been out here in the spring and have been like you can hear it. It just comes out of his hand different. He’s going to be a lot of fun to watch, he’s had a great summer. I think in all of the 7 on 7’s we’ve done he’s thrown 3 interceptions and those have been at the end of games trying to force things when we were behind.”

“We have a lot of new guys, we have a lot of young guys but the sky is the limit for us, we showed that last year,” King said. “We had a lot of naysayers last year saying you only have Pierce and all that stuff but we showed we can play with anybody in the state and I believe that this year too.”

While the Tigers will be inexperienced, they have plenty of talent to compete in 5A District One.

Coach Moore and the tigers open the season on the road at Northwood. Last year, Benton took care of the falcons 34-12 on opening weekend.