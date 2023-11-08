BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Benton is playing their best football at the right time, winning four of their last five regular season games. A big reason for the Tigers’ success is the connection between Jeff King and Greg Manning.

“He’s very athletic,” Manning explained. “He’s got a strong arm. I think he’s the best quarterback in the state.”

King has shown flashes all season long, but over the last few weeks he’s looked very comfortable on the field.

“I think he felt a lot of pressure early on,” said Benton head coach Reynolds Moore. “A lot of it he put on himself.”

When the Tiger’s took the field last week against Parkway, King was exactly what coach Moore envisioned when he moved him back to quarterback.

The senior quarterback ended Friday night’s win with 95 yards rushing, 306 yards passing with three touchdowns, and 38 yards receiving with another score.

“The last three or four weeks he’s really started to loosen up a little bit,” Coach Moore said. “He realized if he makes a bad throw it’s not the end of the world.”

King’s go to player on the Tiger offense is running back Greg Manning. The senior had himself a night in the win over the Panthers. He finished with 80 yards rushing and 157 yards receiving with four total touchdowns.

“I literally on the headset was like, man it’s good to have 1 on the field,” Coach Moore said. “He makes people miss in the open field and sets them up. I’ve learned to watch him. I can see when he’s setting them up.”

Manning holds the Benton record for career rushing yards and the success is no surprise to the Tigers starting quarterback.

“He’s just a dynamic player,” King said. “Some backs you can only give them certain plays, but you can flip him the ball, throw it and run it. You can do whatever with him. He’s just special.”

King and Manning are now eligible for the Marketplace Chevy Athlete of the Year Award, which comes with a $2,500 scholarship. The Athlete of the Year Banquet will take place in May 2024.