BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Each year the Northwest Louisiana 7 on 7 Charity Invitational allows local high school football teams to face quality competition for a quality cause.

This year, 20 teams from Shreveport, Bossier City, and surrounding areas participated in the tournament. Defending state runner up North Desoto took the crown, ensuring Calvary would not repeat as tournament champions.



The event serves as great preparation for the upcoming season, but also helps local charities. This year, thousands of dollars will be donated to Rise up and Roast Ministry and will also go toward mission work in Southeast Asia.

“It’s meant a lot to me,” said Benton Head Coach and tournament organizer, Reynolds Moore of the steady participation each year. “Our community supports not only our football program but the things that we have that are going toward the greater cause for the community.”

An estimated $10,000 will be donated this year.