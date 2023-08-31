BECKVILLE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Beckville and Joaquin both started the season with losses on the road, but the Bearcats improved their record to 1-1 after tonight’s 60-28 win.

The score was tied at the end of the first quarter 7-7, but the Bearcats kept finding their way to the endzone. They scored 20 points or more in the second and third quarter.

The Rams would try to make a good effort to come back, but Beckville takes the win 60-28

The Beckville will play host to Harmony and Joaquin travels to Tenaha this Friday.