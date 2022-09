SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After cutting a halftime deficit from 17 to five, Captain Shreve’s comeback attempt fell short in the 2022 edition of the Backyard Brawl, with Byrd coming out on top 25-20.

The Yellow Jackets improve to 4-0 and 1-0 in district play. Captain Shreve falls to 3-1 and 0-1 in district play.

Next week Byrd will travel to Benton, Captain Shreve will face Parkway on the road.