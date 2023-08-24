ATLANTA, Tex. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Atlanta High Rabbits are looking to take their experience from last year to build off of for this season. The Rabbits are coming off of a 7-4 season, returning the most players in the district. They have 13 starters back on both sides of the ball.

Head coach, Tyler Morton is entering his second year at the helm and he’s ready to get to work with the foundations the team already has. One of the greatest strengths of Atlanta this year will be their speed.

“I think that our strength at Atlanta period is always speed. We can really run. I think that we have some key guys in key spots that have been there and done that. I like our skill guys, that quarterback position, the spots where we need veteran guys, we have those guys,” said Morton.

Senior running back and wide receiver, Jalarrion Andrews, said, “This year you should see explosive plays, we got speed. I mean it’s not going to be much of a slow game, you’re going to see a lot of break-out plays and deep balls, so it’ll be fun to watch.

With older players stepping up on the team, the confidence of the Rabbits has only gotten bigger and better.

“I think maturity and mental toughness, we have the physical, you know, we got a lot of athleticism, our guys are not scared to hit, it’s all the off the field stuff,” said Morton.

The Rabbits finished third in district last season, and they’ll look to use the experience of the returners to help them go even further this year.

Atlanta High opens up the season Friday, August 25th at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to Elysian Fields.