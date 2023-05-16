SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Huntington Girls Basketball’s Asia Jones and Captain Shreve football’s Jayden Edwards were named the 2023 Marketplace Chevy Players of the Year at the Player of the Year banquet on Tuesday.

Both winners will receive $2,500 scholarships courtesy of Marketplace Chevy.

Jones helped lead Huntington to a semi-final appearance as a Junior in 2022 and an undefeated district record as a senior in 2023. She credits her Head Coach, Brian Shyne as a major reason for her winning the award.

“Without him being in my life today I wouldn’t be here.”

Edwards will head to Hardin Simmons University to play football in the Fall. He helped lead the Gators to a road playoff win, rushing for over 1,000 yards as a senior. The scholarship money will go a long way toward the former Captain Shreve standout’s dreams of playing college football.

“It’s going to help out a lot. My school is not all the way paid for so it’s going to help.”

Jones and Edwards join Lance Waddles (Evangel) and Kayla Hampton (Airline) as previous recipients of the Player of the Year scholarship. Waddles plays basketball for North Dakota State and Hampton is currently in the Transfer Portal after spending her freshman year with the Northwestern State Women’s Basketball program.