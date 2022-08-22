

ASHDOWN, Ark (KMSS/KTAL) – First year Ashdown Offensive Coordinator La’Darius McElroy believes everything happens for a reason.

A former standout player for the Panthers, McElroy’s first opportunity at the professional level came on a fifty yard field, for the Indoor Football League’s San Diego Strike Force.



“I ended up pulling both of my groins so I got sent home due to injury but then COVID hit anyway and the season got shut down,” said McElroy. “Then come to find out I had a little girl on the way.”



As the sports world took a pause, the former Panther’s coaching career hit play.



“He wasn’t interested. I had to talk him into it,” said Ashdown Head Coach Matt Richardson. “I knew he’d be amazing with the kids and I knew his knowledge of the game was there and we’re not ever worried about that “



“I’m able to coach my two younger cousins,” said McElroy. “Like I said, everything happens for a reason.”



After two years on the Ashdown coaching staff, helping the Panthers reach the playoffs in both seasons, McElroy’s mantra has paid off.



The player turned coach is turning back to player, signing with the USFL’s Michigan Panthers.



“First thing I told him was that’s the league Reggie White started in! Those are the kind of guys we’re talking about were in the USFL,” said Richardson when asked his reaction of finding out his OC would be playing professionally.



“I can’t wait to get in. Can’t wait to see what I’ve got left,” said McElroy, who’s last football game came four years ago. “I know I’ve still got a lot left.”



The league played it’s entire 2022 schedule in Birmingham, Alabama. Coach Richardson says “If they stay in Birmingham, there’ll be a bus full of kids driven to Birmingham to watch a football game.”

