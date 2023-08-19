ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ashdown head coach Matt Richardson emphasizes attitude and effort to determine the Panthers mindset.

“You’re finally going to turn a ball over in a game. Somebody’s going to score a touchdown that really matters and adversity is going to hit. I want to see how we react on the sideline,” said Richardson. “If kids start putting their heads down and mumbling under their breaths or if they’re patting each other on the back and they’re moving forward, trying to work to the next play.”

With leadership from a large senior class and several starters returning on offense and defense, the Panthers are looking to better last years 7-4 record.

“We have a really good core senior group that they lead together and they’re always on the same wavelength,” said Richardson. “They talk the same and that’s a good thing that they all think the same. Think about each other first before themselves. Unselfish leaders.”

Richardson will lean on five star long snapper Caleb Blankenship for leadership on and off the field.

“We going to play for all the guys,” said Blankenship. “I’m going to play my hardest for my teammates, my buddy right beside me instead of playing for myself.”

Ashdown opens the season on Friday, August 25th when they take on Hamburg.