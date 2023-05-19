CONWAY, Ark (KMSS/KTAL) – The Ashdown Panthers are still chasing an elusive first state baseball championship.

The Panthers fell to Lonoke 6-3, cutting into a six-run deficit the team faced heading into the sixth inning.

Ashdown Head Coach Austin Cross was proud of the fight his team showed down the stretch.

“The kids don’t lose confidence man, they keep fighting, they don’t look at the score, they haven’t looked at our record all year,” said Cross. “We gave a very impressive Lonoke team a run for their money.”

The Panthers end the year 18-13.