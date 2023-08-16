ARCADIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Playing for a state championship at the Caesars Superdome is always the goal for high school teams across Louisiana.

This is especially true for Arcadia head coach Dimitri Carr, who would like to win it all in his son’s senior season.

“I really want to send him out as a state champion. That’s my goal every year but it would be special to have it with my son,” said Carr. “I was fortunate enough to win a state championship in high school my senior year. I always talk to the guys about the experience of stepping onto the Superdome floor.”

“At first it was pretty tough. Everyday going home it was just talk, talk, talk about football. It never ends,” said Dimitri Carr Jr. “Eventually you get used to it and you make that connection to where that’s all I have to think about when he makes a call or play anymore. I just go and do it.”

With low numbers on the roster, everyone has extra responsibilities at Arcadia, some kids literally never leave the field.

“When I got here, everybody felt like Arcadia is the stepping stone. They could just push over on us,” said the elder Carr. “Nobody is just going to push us around, no more.”

Coming off a 10-4 season the goal for the Hornets, play for the 1A Championship down in New Orleans.