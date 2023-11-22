BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Airline wide receiver Jarvis Davis has shown he’s going to make big plays no matter who the opponent is. That was evident with a 110 yard two touchdown performance in a 2nd round playoff victory over Southside. The performance elevated Davis to the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week honors.

“He’s so versatile, you can put him in the slot, you can put him outside, you can line him up in the backfield, he can play defense if we need him to,” said Airline head coach Justin Scogin.

Davis has a special bond with Airline quarterback Ben Taylor, stemming from all the extra work they put in together in the summer.

“We work out all summer, every weekend,” said Davis. “We make sure we get the work in, we come throw and everything.”

“When it’s a big deal to them, when being really good is a big deal to them, you end up with that kind of stuff,” said Scogin. “You end up with guys that work out together.”

Davis is a humble young man, who wants to give the shine to the players around him, and he also didn’t want to leave out his head coach.

“It’s amazing man, probably the best coach in the nation,” said Davis. “I swear I love coach Scogin.”