SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With inclement weather forcing many teams to move their games to Thursday night, there were 13 different games played in Northwest Louisiana. Below and the scores from those games and other games across Texas.
Louisiana
Parkway 20, Airline 41
North Desoto 56, Bossier 16
Lakeside 0, Calvary 63
St. Mary’s 24, Logansport 8
Captain Shreve 21, Benton 22
Homer 14, Glenbrook 21
BTW 26, Minden 43
Haynesville 64, Ringgold 0
North Webster 41, Bastrop 22
Woodlawn 0, Northwood 48
Texas
Joaquin 50, West Sabine 20
Longview 42, John Tyler 3
North Lamar 0, Pleasant Grove 55
Timpson 67, Shelbyville 14
Center 62, Bullard 29
Beckville 76, Harelton 21