SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With inclement weather forcing many teams to move their games to Thursday night, there were 13 different games played in Northwest Louisiana. Below and the scores from those games and other games across Texas.

Louisiana

Parkway 20, Airline 41

North Desoto 56, Bossier 16

Lakeside 0, Calvary 63

St. Mary’s 24, Logansport 8

Captain Shreve 21, Benton 22

Homer 14, Glenbrook 21

BTW 26, Minden 43

Haynesville 64, Ringgold 0

North Webster 41, Bastrop 22

Woodlawn 0, Northwood 48

Texas

Joaquin 50, West Sabine 20

Longview 42, John Tyler 3

North Lamar 0, Pleasant Grove 55

Timpson 67, Shelbyville 14

Center 62, Bullard 29

Beckville 76, Harelton 21