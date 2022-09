BENTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Airline posted 75 points in an impressive 75-59 win over Benton.

The win is the first of Coach Justin Scogin’s career at Airline. The Vikings improve to 1-3 and 1-0 in distrct play. Benton falls to 1-3 and 0-1 in league play.

Next week Airline faces Natchitoches Central. Benton will play Byrd.