BOSSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Airline quarterback Ben Taylor is the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week after recording 471 yards and seven touchdowns in Thursday night’s win over Benton.

Taylor and the Vikings offense started fast and never slowed down against the Tigers. The quarterback connected with Jarvis Davis for a touchdown on the first play of the game.

“I ask coach Scogin every game, ‘What’s the first play looking like?’ He’ll tell me and I know what’s expected,” explained Taylor.

Airline head coach Justin Scogin believes Taylor has really taken on a leadership role this season and says whatever college program gets him will be better for it.

“He’ll make the program better, improve your locker room, improve your team GPA and you never have to worry about him being on time,” said Scogin, “You never have to worry about him missing a workout and on top of that he threw 7 touchdowns in the first half the other day so he’s not too bad.”

Athletes don’t put up video game-like numbers without a lot of help from their teammates. Taylor says with guys like Bryson Broom and Jarvis Davis, it makes his job easy.

“It takes a lot of pressure off of me when I have receivers that are always open. I’m about to make my first read, look at the defense and most of the time I’m going to be able to take that because they’re so good and they’ll always be open.” stated the junior.

When reflecting on how much he’s grown in the Airline program, Taylor commented, “It means a lot to be able to come all this way with these coaches, this team and everybody in my family supporting me. It means a lot to be able to get here and I’m really thankful.”

Taylor is now eligible for the Marketplace Chevy Athlete of the Year Award, which comes with a $2,500 scholarship. The Athlete of the Year Banquet will take place in May 2024.