SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – As we continue our path toward the LHSAA playoffs, every week becomes more and more important in district title races. Tonight four Shreveport-Bossier matchups take place. Here’s what’s on the line in each.

Haughton at Airline

The Vikings look to remain perfect in District 1-5A play. A Viking win would give them a first place spot in the league for the time being until Parkway plays tomorrow. The Panthers will be rooting for Haughton tonight. With a Buccaneer win Parkway would control their own destiny toward an outright district title. The Bucs would also remain in contention for a district crown of their own, as a victory would move them to 3-1. The Bucs took the only previous meeting on the new Airline turf last season 10-7. Airline has won five of the last six matchups.

Woodlawn at Huntington

The Raiders enter the matchup as one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the District 1-4A race (North Desoto). Like Airline, a win would give the Raiders the top spot in the league for the time being. Woodlawn has dominated this series, taking the last six meetings which includes a 42-14 victory in 2018. Huntington is 1-2 in home games this year and are looking to avoid a 3-loss home slate for the first time since the 2018 season.

Green Oaks at Calvary

The Cavaliers will go for district win number 50 in a row on Thursday night. They haven’t lost a game in league play since the 2012 season. Calvary also hasn’t lost a home game since 2019. The Giants are seeking their first win in a true road game since defeating North Webster in 2020.

Booker T. Washington at Bossier

At the end of the night one of these two teams will be in the win column. The Bearkat offense has not yet reached the heights of last season, failing to score 20 points in a single game this year. BTW is averaging just over 9 points per contest, with 36 coming in a week two loss to Bolton. The Lions have won at least one district game in every season since 2013. The Bearkats haven’t gone winless in league play since 2018.