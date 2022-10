SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Airline Vikings defeated the Captain Shreve Gators 42-14 on Thursday night at Lee Hedges Stadium.

With the win, the Vikings improve to 3-3 overall and 3-0 in District 1-5A play. Captain Shreve falls to 3-3 and 0-3 in league play.

Airline will host Haughton next Thursday. Captain Shreve will host Natchitoches Central.