BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Airline Vikings offense exploded in Thursday’s 60-35 win over Benton.

Airline quarterback Ben Taylor connected with Jarvis Davis Jr. on a long touchdown on the first play from scrimmage to give the Vikings the lead. One of 7 first half touchdown passes for Taylor.

The Vikings came into the game averaging an impressive 50 points per game, tonight they led the Tigers 54-21 at the half.

Airline (4-0) travels to Natchitoches Central (1-2) to take on the Chiefs next Thursday.

Benton (1-3) will play against Byrd (0-4) at Independence Stadium next Thursday.