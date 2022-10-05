SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On Thursday night district title races begin to take shape as week six of the high school football season in Louisiana kicks off with three pivotal contests throughout Shreveport-Bossier.

Captain Shreve looks to hand surprising Airline first district loss

Down Airline Highway the surprise team in District 1-5A so far looks to remain unbeaten against Captain Shreve. The Vikings are seeking their first 3-0 start in district play since 2019, the same year they last won a district title, sharing the crown with the Gators. While the Vikings are the feel-good surprise in District 1-5A, Captain Shreve’s slow start is the surprise on the opposite end of the spectrum. After starting league play with Byrd and Parkway, the Gators are facing their first three game losing streak since 2017.

Location: Lee Hedges Stadium (7:00 P.M.)

Southwood looks for monumental upset of district leader Parkway

Parkway enters Thursday night’s matchup with Southwood as the only team remaining in district 1-5A without a loss. The Panthers are 5-0 for the first time since 2013. They ended that season playing for a state championship in the superdome. Southwood is seeking their first district win since 2019. Their opponent that evening? The Parkway Panthers. The Cowboys won that night 18-16.

Location: Independence Stadium (7:00 P.M.)

Green Oaks and Loyola square off in District 1-2A opener

Both Loyola and Green Oaks enter district play looking for more from their offenses. The Flyers have reached the double digit mark just once in four games. The Giants are seeking their first win at home since November of 2020. Last season’s game provided plenty of offense with the Flyers coming out on top 62-40.

Location: Northwood High School (7:00 P.M.)