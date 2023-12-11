SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Captain Shreve’s Adam Kirby has stepped down as head coach of the Gators after two seasons.

Kirby, as first reported by the Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate, informed the team at a meeting on Monday afternoon the KTAL Sports Department has learned.

Coach Kirby, who was a mainstay on the Friday Night Blitz, led the Gators to a 9-2 record and a 5A District 1 championship in 2023 and a 15-8 record in his two seasons leading the program.

Kirby will be named head coach at a 5A Arkansas High School in the near future.