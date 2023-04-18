SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The 2023 LHSAA Baseball playoff brackets have been revealed. An area battle between Benton and Natchitoches Central provides the highlighted matchup of round one. Area teams are listed in bold, each seed is listed in parenthesis. To view each bracket in its entirety, click on the classification.

(24) Chalmette at (9) Parkway

(20) Benton at (13) Natchitoches Central

(23) Covington at (10) Haughton

(5) Northwood: Bye

(4) Captain Shreve: Bye

(10) C.E. Byrd: Bye

(17) Minden at (16) Franklin Parish

(6) North Desoto: Bye

(20 McKinley at (13) Evangel Christian Academy

(20) Pine at (13) Red River

(19) Caldwell Parish at (14) North Webster

(18) Jewel Sumner at (15) Many



(19) Loyola College Prep at (14) Newman

(6) Calvary Baptist Academy: Bye

(24) Haynesville at (9) Grand Lake

(5) Lakeside: Bye

(2) Logansport: Bye

(17) St. Edmund at (16) St. Mary’s

(3) Glenbrook: Bye

(19) Saline at (14) Stanley

(2) Converse: Bye

No area teams.