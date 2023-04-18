SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The 2023 LHSAA Baseball playoff brackets have been revealed. An area battle between Benton and Natchitoches Central provides the highlighted matchup of round one. Area teams are listed in bold, each seed is listed in parenthesis. To view each bracket in its entirety, click on the classification.
DIVISION I NON-SELECT
(24) Chalmette at (9) Parkway
(20) Benton at (13) Natchitoches Central
(23) Covington at (10) Haughton
DIVISION I SELECT
(5) Northwood: Bye
(4) Captain Shreve: Bye
(10) C.E. Byrd: Bye
DIVISION II NON-SELECT
(17) Minden at (16) Franklin Parish
(6) North Desoto: Bye
DIVISION II SELECT
(20 McKinley at (13) Evangel Christian Academy
DIVISION III NON-SELECT
(20) Pine at (13) Red River
(19) Caldwell Parish at (14) North Webster
(18) Jewel Sumner at (15) Many
DIVISION III SELECT
(19) Loyola College Prep at (14) Newman
(6) Calvary Baptist Academy: Bye
DIVISION IV NON-SELECT
(24) Haynesville at (9) Grand Lake
(5) Lakeside: Bye
(2) Logansport: Bye
DIVISION IV SELECT
(17) St. Edmund at (16) St. Mary’s
(3) Glenbrook: Bye
DIVISION V NON-SELECT
(19) Saline at (14) Stanley
(2) Converse: Bye
DIVISION V SELECT
No area teams.