SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The 2023 LHSAA Baseball playoff brackets have been revealed. An area battle between Benton and Natchitoches Central provides the highlighted matchup of round one. Area teams are listed in bold, each seed is listed in parenthesis. To view each bracket in its entirety, click on the classification.

DIVISION I NON-SELECT

(24) Chalmette at (9) Parkway
(20) Benton at (13) Natchitoches Central
(23) Covington at (10) Haughton

DIVISION I SELECT

(5) Northwood: Bye
(4) Captain Shreve: Bye
(10) C.E. Byrd: Bye

DIVISION II NON-SELECT

(17) Minden at (16) Franklin Parish
(6) North Desoto: Bye

DIVISION II SELECT

(20 McKinley at (13) Evangel Christian Academy

DIVISION III NON-SELECT

(20) Pine at (13) Red River
(19) Caldwell Parish at (14) North Webster
(18) Jewel Sumner at (15) Many

DIVISION III SELECT

(19) Loyola College Prep at (14) Newman
(6) Calvary Baptist Academy: Bye

DIVISION IV NON-SELECT

(24) Haynesville at (9) Grand Lake
(5) Lakeside: Bye
(2) Logansport: Bye

DIVISION IV SELECT

(17) St. Edmund at (16) St. Mary’s
(3) Glenbrook: Bye

DIVISION V NON-SELECT

(19) Saline at (14) Stanley
(2) Converse: Bye

DIVISION V SELECT

No area teams.