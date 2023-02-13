SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The 2023 LHSAA Girls Basketball brackets have been announced. Area teams are listed in bold. Team seeds are in parenthesis. To view each full bracket click on the classification. All round one games will be played on Thursday, February 16th except for Division V (February 20th.)

(17) Benton at (16) Sulphur

(20) Airline at (13) Destrehan

(19) Haughton at (14) Dutchtown

(26) Live Oak at (7) Natchitoches Central

(2) Parkway: Bye

(17) C.E. Byrd at (16) St. Joseph’s Academy

(24) Southwood at (9) Liberty

(21) Northwood at (12) Mount Carmel

(7) Huntington: Bye

(25) Minden at (8) Bastrop

(19) Booker T. Washington at (14) George Washington Carver

(17) Patterson at (16) Mansfield

(28) Red River at (5) Union Parish

(21) Many at (12) St. Helena College & Career Academy

(24) North Caddo at (9) Glenmora

(19) Calvary Baptist Academy at (14) Pope John Paul II

(18) Ascension Episcopal at (15) Loyola College Prep

(28) Welsh at (5) Homer

(4) Arcadia: Bye

(26) Haynesville at (7) East Beauregard

(23) Logansport at (10) Oberlin

(2) Lakeview: Bye

(24) Lincoln Prep at (9) Sacred Heart

(23) Glenbrook at (10) Hanson Memorial

(3): Gibsland-Coleman: Bye

(22) Castor at (11) Phoenix

(27) Simsboro at (6) Florien

(23) Negreet at (10) Zwolle

(4) Claiborne Christian: Bye