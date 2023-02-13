SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The 2023 LHSAA Girls Basketball brackets have been announced. Area teams are listed in bold. Team seeds are in parenthesis. To view each full bracket click on the classification. All round one games will be played on Thursday, February 16th except for Division V (February 20th.)
DIVISION I NON-SELECT
(17) Benton at (16) Sulphur
(20) Airline at (13) Destrehan
(19) Haughton at (14) Dutchtown
(26) Live Oak at (7) Natchitoches Central
(2) Parkway: Bye
DIVISION I SELECT
(17) C.E. Byrd at (16) St. Joseph’s Academy
(24) Southwood at (9) Liberty
(21) Northwood at (12) Mount Carmel
(7) Huntington: Bye
DIVISION II NON-SELECT
(25) Minden at (8) Bastrop
DIVISION II SELECT
(19) Booker T. Washington at (14) George Washington Carver
DIVISION III NON-SELECT
(17) Patterson at (16) Mansfield
(28) Red River at (5) Union Parish
(21) Many at (12) St. Helena College & Career Academy
DIVISION III SELECT
(24) North Caddo at (9) Glenmora
(19) Calvary Baptist Academy at (14) Pope John Paul II
(18) Ascension Episcopal at (15) Loyola College Prep
DIVISION IV NON-SELECT
(28) Welsh at (5) Homer
(4) Arcadia: Bye
(26) Haynesville at (7) East Beauregard
(23) Logansport at (10) Oberlin
(2) Lakeview: Bye
DIVISION IV SELECT
(24) Lincoln Prep at (9) Sacred Heart
(23) Glenbrook at (10) Hanson Memorial
DIVISION V NON-SELECT
(3): Gibsland-Coleman: Bye
(22) Castor at (11) Phoenix
(27) Simsboro at (6) Florien
(23) Negreet at (10) Zwolle
DIVISION V SELECT
(4) Claiborne Christian: Bye