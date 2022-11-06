SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Below you’ll find matchups involving ArkLaTex teams in the LHSAA’s 2022 football postseason. Area teams are listed in bold. You can see each division’s full bracket by clicking on the classification.
DIVISION I (NON-SELECT)
(25) Ponchatoula at (8) Benton
(19) Parkway at (14) Dutchtown
(27) Haughton at (6) Airline
DIVISION I (SELECT)
(17) Captain Shreve at (16) Tioga
(5) Northwood: Bye
(19) Jesuit at (14) Huntington
(6) C.E. Byrd: Bye
DIVISION II (NON-SELECT)
(4) North Desoto: Bye
DIVISION II (SELECT)
(20) Istrouma at (13) Evangel Christian Academy
DIVISION III (NON-SELECT)
(1) Many: Bye
(24) Red River at (9) Rosepine
(28) Lakeside at (5) Avoyelles
(23) Mansfield at (10) Jena
DIVISION III (SELECT)
(17) D’Arbonne Woods at (16) Sophie B. Wright
(24) Green Oaks at (9) Metairie Park Country Day
(5) Calvary Baptist Academy: Bye
(22) St. Thomas Aquinas at (11) Loyola College Prep
(7) North Caddo: Bye
DIVISION IV (NON-SELECT)
(28) East Iberville at (5) Haynesville
(22) Lake Arthur at (11) Arcadia
(26) Jonesboro-Hodge at (7) Logansport
(2) Homer: Bye
DIVISION IV (SELECT)
(5) St. Mary’s: Bye
(6) Glenbrook: Bye
(23) Lincoln Prep at (10) Ascension Catholic
Follow @KTALSports on Twitter and Facebook for updates throughout the LHSAA postseason!