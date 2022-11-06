SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Below you’ll find matchups involving ArkLaTex teams in the LHSAA’s 2022 football postseason. Area teams are listed in bold. You can see each division’s full bracket by clicking on the classification.

DIVISION I (NON-SELECT)

(25) Ponchatoula at (8) Benton
(19) Parkway at (14) Dutchtown
(27) Haughton at (6) Airline

DIVISION I (SELECT)

(17) Captain Shreve at (16) Tioga
(5) Northwood: Bye
(19) Jesuit at (14) Huntington
(6) C.E. Byrd: Bye

DIVISION II (NON-SELECT)

(4) North Desoto: Bye

DIVISION II (SELECT)

(20) Istrouma at (13) Evangel Christian Academy

DIVISION III (NON-SELECT)

(1) Many: Bye
(24) Red River at (9) Rosepine
(28) Lakeside at (5) Avoyelles
(23) Mansfield at (10) Jena

DIVISION III (SELECT)

(17) D’Arbonne Woods at (16) Sophie B. Wright
(24) Green Oaks at (9) Metairie Park Country Day
(5) Calvary Baptist Academy: Bye
(22) St. Thomas Aquinas at (11) Loyola College Prep
(7) North Caddo: Bye

DIVISION IV (NON-SELECT)

(28) East Iberville at (5) Haynesville
(22) Lake Arthur at (11) Arcadia
(26) Jonesboro-Hodge at (7) Logansport
(2) Homer: Bye

DIVISION IV (SELECT)

(5) St. Mary’s: Bye
(6) Glenbrook: Bye
(23) Lincoln Prep at (10) Ascension Catholic

