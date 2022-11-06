SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Below you’ll find matchups involving ArkLaTex teams in the LHSAA’s 2022 football postseason. Area teams are listed in bold. You can see each division’s full bracket by clicking on the classification.

(25) Ponchatoula at (8) Benton

(19) Parkway at (14) Dutchtown

(27) Haughton at (6) Airline

(17) Captain Shreve at (16) Tioga

(5) Northwood: Bye

(19) Jesuit at (14) Huntington

(6) C.E. Byrd: Bye

(4) North Desoto: Bye

(20) Istrouma at (13) Evangel Christian Academy

(1) Many: Bye

(24) Red River at (9) Rosepine

(28) Lakeside at (5) Avoyelles

(23) Mansfield at (10) Jena

(17) D’Arbonne Woods at (16) Sophie B. Wright

(24) Green Oaks at (9) Metairie Park Country Day

(5) Calvary Baptist Academy: Bye

(22) St. Thomas Aquinas at (11) Loyola College Prep

(7) North Caddo: Bye

(28) East Iberville at (5) Haynesville

(22) Lake Arthur at (11) Arcadia

(26) Jonesboro-Hodge at (7) Logansport

(2) Homer: Bye

(5) St. Mary’s: Bye

(6) Glenbrook: Bye

(23) Lincoln Prep at (10) Ascension Catholic

