SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The early national signing period started Wednesday for high school football players around the country to announce the college football programs to which they’ve chosen to commit.
We’re watching signings from local players in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. Watch here for updates throughout the day, including interviews with the athletes. Below are the athletes, organized by state, name, high school, college committed to, and sport.
LOUISIANA
|Name
|School
|College
|Sport
|Ta’Derius “Tootie” Collins
|Northwood
|?
|Football
|MarJayvious Moss
|Northwood
|?
|Football
|Ja’Marion “Sugarbear” Kennedy
|Northwood
|LA Tech
|Football
|Kam Evans
|Huntington
|Texas Southern
|Football
|Kody Jackson
|Evangel Christian
|UL-Lafayette
|Football
|Tackett Curtis
|Many
|USC
|Football
TEXAS
|Name
|School
|College
|Sport
|Montrel Hatten Jr.
|Carthage
|Oregon State
|Football
|Keddrick Harper
|Carthage
|LA Tech
|Football
|Keyston Allison
|Carthage
|LA Tech
|Football
|CJ Fite
|Tatum
|Arizona State
|Football
|Tracy Revels
|Liberty-Eylau
|Bowling Green
|Football
ARKANSAS
|Name
|School
|College
|Sport
|Xzavier Brown
|Ashdown
|UL-Lafayette
|Football