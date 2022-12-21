SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The early national signing period started Wednesday for high school football players around the country to announce the college football programs to which they’ve chosen to commit.

We’re watching signings from local players in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. Watch here for updates throughout the day, including interviews with the athletes. Below are the athletes, organized by state, name, high school, college committed to, and sport.

LOUISIANA

Name School College Sport Ta’Derius “Tootie” Collins Northwood ? Football MarJayvious Moss Northwood ? Football Ja’Marion “Sugarbear” Kennedy Northwood LA Tech Football Kam Evans Huntington Texas Southern Football Kody Jackson Evangel Christian UL-Lafayette Football Tackett Curtis Many USC Football

TEXAS

Name School College Sport Montrel Hatten Jr. Carthage Oregon State Football Keddrick Harper Carthage LA Tech Football Keyston Allison Carthage LA Tech Football CJ Fite Tatum Arizona State Football Tracy Revels Liberty-Eylau Bowling Green Football

ARKANSAS