SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The early national signing period started Wednesday for high school football players around the country to announce the college football programs to which they’ve chosen to commit.

We’re watching signings from local players in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. Watch here for updates throughout the day, including interviews with the athletes. Below are the athletes, organized by state, name, high school, college committed to, and sport.

LOUISIANA

NameSchoolCollegeSport
Ta’Derius “Tootie” CollinsNorthwood?Football
MarJayvious MossNorthwood?Football
Ja’Marion “Sugarbear” KennedyNorthwoodLA TechFootball
Kam EvansHuntingtonTexas SouthernFootball
Kody JacksonEvangel ChristianUL-LafayetteFootball
Tackett CurtisManyUSCFootball

TEXAS

NameSchoolCollegeSport
Montrel Hatten Jr.CarthageOregon StateFootball
Keddrick HarperCarthageLA TechFootball
Keyston AllisonCarthageLA TechFootball
CJ FiteTatumArizona StateFootball
Tracy RevelsLiberty-EylauBowling GreenFootball

ARKANSAS

NameSchoolCollegeSport
Xzavier BrownAshdownUL-LafayetteFootball