SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL) – The hottest team in the North American Hockey League is the Shreveport Mudbugs. The ‘Bugs have won a season-high six straight games while going 11-1 in their past 12 games.

“It’s as fun as ever,” said Head Coach Jason Campbell. “We’ve been fortunate to win a few games lately. The boys have been good. Anybody we put in the lineup right now is impacting the lineup in a positive way, and that makes lineup decisions tough.”

There was a big change to the lineup on Saturday night. After a 5-0 shutout performance against El Paso, goaltender Simon Bucheler was given the night off as Nikola Goich made his first Mudbugs career start. Goich made 14 saves in a 6-1 win.

“I haven’t played in a good 7-8 months, so it was unreal to be back in a game,” said Goich. “It’s been a grind to get here, but it’s been unreal.”

While the Mudbugs have turned it on as of late, Coach Campbell knows his team will have to play its best against Oklahoma City this weekend. The Warriors sit ahead of the ‘Bugs in the standings, while scoring the most goals and having the top power play in the South Division.

“We’ve been doing good and that’s great, but we still need to be better,” said Campbell. “We’re going to need to be better than we have been the past 12 games or so to beat OKC. “They’re a pretty dynamic hockey team in a lot of different areas, so we’ve got to be better if we want to win one or possibly two this weekend.”

Puck drop is set for 7:11 p.m. both Friday and Saturday night at George’s Pond.