NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Many Tigers have been known for developing impressive running backs. The next in line may be junior Jeremiah James.

“He came out and showed himself to the whole state of Louisiana,” Many Head Coach Jess Curtis said.

During the Tiger’s fourth championship game appearance, Jeremiah James shouldered the load and had a legendary afternoon against Union Parish.

“It feels great to win a state championship under Coach Jess,” said James. “He really pushed me to be a great back all three of my years.”



James racked up 140 yards on just 17 carries with a pair of touchdowns against the Farmers, living up to the expectation of what Many running backs should be: relentless.

“We knew what he was all along. He was a starter for us last year,” said Coach Curtis. “He got what we like to call the dirty yards, the yards that aren’t there that you have to fight for. I was real proud of that.”



The junior’s tough running in the second half helped put the game to bed for Many. James scored both touchdowns in the second half, helping break their opponent’s will.

“It felt great to be coming out like that. I had the team on my back, and I had to get them tough yards,” said James.

With James picking up his second championship in three seasons, he knows how he wants to cap off his career next fall.

“I’ve got one year left to go win another state championship,” said James.

For Jeremiah James’ legendary performance in the Non-Select Division III title game, he’s our player of the week.