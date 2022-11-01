SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LSUS Pilots outscored the Centenary Gents 53-35 in the second half, overcoming a nine point halftime deficit to win their season opener, 91-82 on Tuesday night at The Dock.

Calvin Carpenter scored a game-high 29 points, shooting 11-12 from the free throw line. The Natchitoches native added 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Four of the five Pilot starters reached double figures.

For Centenary, both Seth Thomas and Jerrick Baines scored 21 points. The Gents made 12 three pointers but were outrebounded 42-25.

LSUS improves to 1-0 and has now won the last five meetings against their cross town rivals. The Pilots will return to the court November 10th hosting Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

Tuesday night’s game was an exhibition for Centenary. The Gents will take on Louisiana-Lafayette in another exhibition game on November 7th before officially opening the season against Arlington Baptist at home on November 8th.