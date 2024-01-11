SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU-Shreveport men’s and women’s basketball picked up wins over Jarvis Christian on Thursday night at The Dock.

The Pilots picked up a 78-67 victory over the Bulldogs.

Melvion Flanagan led for LSUS with 18 points. Josh Leblanc had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lady Pilots locked in a big 99-39 win over the Bulldogs.

Derrica Gilbert and Destanee Roblow led for LSUS with 14 points each. Tahjea Smith recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

LSUS basketball will get back on the court Saturday, January 13 when they play host to Texas College. The Lady Pilots (11-2, 7-0) will tip off at 2 p.m., and the Pilots (11-2, 6-1) will tip off at 4 p.m.