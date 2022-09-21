RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In Louisiana Tech’s 48-20 loss to fifth-ranked Clemson, the Bulldogs only managed to rush for a total of six yards.

In Tech’s two losses, both to power 5 opponents (52-24 to Missouri in week one) the Bulldogs have combined to accumulate just 14 yards on the ground.

Head Coach Sonny Cumbie believes a change in opponent this week against South Alabama may be the only change Tech needs to get the ground attack going.

“I think the opponents were pretty good on defense. Up front they were tough, they were big, they were fast and I think that was probably a big challenge for us,” Cumbie said. There’s numbers to back that up too. Against FCS Stephen F. Austin the Bulldogs came up one yard shy of 300 yards rushing. “I feel good about all our players on offense. Parker’s (McNeil) throwing the ball down the field well and our receivers are making plays and we’re just trying to get chunk yards that way.”

Parker McNeil is set to start for the third straight week. The Texas Tech transfer threw for over 300 yards against Clemson and is seeking his first career road win as a starter on Saturday.

Kickoff between Louisiana Tech and South Alabama is set for 6:00 P.M. Saturday evening from Hancock-Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.